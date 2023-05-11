This Patriots Newcomer Wants To Prove He’s Still Backfield Weapon

FOXBORO, Mass. — Pop quiz: Name the only NFL team that currently has two 1,000-yard running backs on its roster.

Answer: the New England Patriots.

Spearheading New England’s backfield, of course, is Rhamondre Stevenson, who’s coming off one of the most productive seasons ever by a Bill Belichick-era Patriots skill player. Stevenson was a weapon as a rusher and, out of necessity, as a pass-catcher in 2022, racking up 1,461 yards from scrimmage while playing in a thoroughly disjointed offense. Only three Patriots since 2000 have topped that mark: Corey Dillon in 2004, Randy Moss in 2007 and Wes Welker in 2011.

But that position group sorely lacked depth, resulting in an overwhelming workload for Stevenson that eventually wore him down. Damien Harris should have been a dynamite second option, but he dealt with a litany of injuries that sidelined him for six games and part of three others. The Patriots did not trust rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris with offensive roles until they were forced to do so late in the year, and third-down back Ty Montgomery was lost for the season in Week 1.

The Patriots will be hoping their other member of the 1K Club can remedy that issue this season.

That would be James Robinson, one of several offensive players New England picked up in veteran free agency. Robinson is coming off an underwhelming 2022 campaign in which he failed to top 500 yards from scrimmage, averaged less than 4 yards per carry, was traded midseason and sat out the final five games as a healthy scratch.

Two years earlier, though, Robinson looked like a budding star. He was terrific as an undrafted rookie in 2020, rushing for 1,070 yards in just 14 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars — 30 more than Stevenson had in 17 games last season — while catching 49 passes for 222 yards. The Illinois State product finished that debut season with the ninth-most yards from scrimmage in the NFL (1,414) and 10 total touchdowns.