Three Ex-Red Sox Players Off To Red-Hot Starts With New Teams

The Boston Red Sox have held their ground in the American League East this season while some members of the 2022 roster have fared well through their respective introductory campaigns with new clubs after signing elsewhere this past offseason.

That’s expected when several of Boston’s offseason departures were both All-Stars during their time in a Red Sox uniform and World Series champions in 2018. Others, however, didn’t nearly find the same level of success, nor has it been the case this season outside of Boston either. Then again, there’s still plenty of time left in the season.

With that being said, here are three former Red Sox players off to red-hot starts with their new squads this season:

Xander Bogaerts, San Diego Padres

In Boston, Xander Bogaerts spent a decade as the cornerstone shortstop for the Red Sox.

Bogaerts finished a tremendous run, featuring two World Series titles and four All-Star selections. Now, kicking off a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres, the West Coast contender is getting just what they paid for, and we’re not even two months into the season.

The 30-year-old set the Padres’ all-time record on-base streak (30 games), slashing .304/.392/.500 with six home runs, four doubles, 15 walks and 13 RBIs through that stretch. Bogaerts has also had no issue adapting to Petco Park after spending the last 10 years at Fenway Park, hitting .308 with four home runs and 10 RBIs at home this season.

On pace for another All-Star nomination, so far Bogaerts is on the right track of putting together yet another on-brand campaign to begin his National League tenure.