Tom Brady Ceremony Game Currently NFL’s Priciest Ticket In 2023

Want to be in the building when the Patriots honor Tom Brady during their home opener?

If so, it’s really going to cost you.

Average ticket prices for New England’s Week 1 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles currently are the highest of any NFL regular season game in 2023, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The Patriots last week announced they will honor Brady, who retired in early February, as part of a halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

Vivid Seats lists the average ticket price for Patriots-Eagles at $807, according to Reiss, with TickPick listing an average price of $769. The Oct. 8 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium ranks second on Vivid Seats at $501.

Here’s additional ticket information for Patriots-Eagles, per CBS Sports:

Ticketmaster

Most expensive: $5,000

Least expensive: $626

StubHub

Most expensive: $18,000

Least expensive: $510