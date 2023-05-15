Tom Brady Ceremony Game Currently NFL’s Priciest Ticket In 2023

Want to be in the building when the Patriots honor Tom Brady during their home opener?
If so, it’s really going to cost you.
Average ticket prices for New England’s Week 1 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles currently are the highest of any NFL regular season game in 2023, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The Patriots last week announced they will honor Brady, who retired in early February, as part of a halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium.
Vivid Seats lists the average ticket price for Patriots-Eagles at $807, according to Reiss, with TickPick listing an average price of $769. The Oct. 8 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium ranks second on Vivid Seats at $501.
Here’s additional ticket information for Patriots-Eagles, per CBS Sports:
Ticketmaster
Most expensive: $5,000
Least expensive: $626
StubHub
Most expensive: $18,000
Least expensive: $510
Vivid Seats
Most expensive: $18,669
Least expensive: $550
So, yeah, people really want to go to that game — and for good reason. The event will serve as a reunion between Brady and the team with which he won six of his seven Super Bowl championships.
And the game means a lot to Patriots players, too.
“It’s going to be exciting to have him,” nose tackle Davon Godchaux said last week. “We’ve definitely got to get a win. We want to get a win every game, but that game, we’ve definitely got to get a win.
“A legend’s coming back, so we’ve definitely got to show out.”