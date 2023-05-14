Tom Brady Pays Homage To Gisele In Mother’s Day Instagram Post

Tom Brady on Sunday morning took to Instagram to show appreciation for a handful of women in his life.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback shared a Mother’s Day post that included 10 photos as well as a heartfelt message. The catalog of images features Brady’s mother, three sisters and the mothers of his children, Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” Brady’s caption reads. “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”

It was an eventful week for Brady, who retired from the NFL back in February. The New England Patriots announced their plan to honor the seven-time Super Bowl champion during their 2023 home opener, and a few days later, it was reported that Brady was in “deep talks” to join the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group.