Tom Brady’s Most Underrated Teammate From Each Patriots Season

We chose 2010 because it was the start of Woodhead’s breakout. The Patriots shipped off Laurence Maroney early in the season, and picked up Woodhead as a warm body to fill in as they found a real contributor in the backfield. What they didn’t know was that it would be Woodhead who stepped into that role, finishing his first full season with 547 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to go along with a very respectable 379 yards and one touchdown on 34 receptions out of the backfield. He was much better in 2012, but this was the start of Woodhead-mania.

2011 – DL Mark Anderson

You remember Mark Anderson, but did you remember that he posted a double-digit sack season as a seldom-used pass rusher on a team that made a Super Bowl appearance?

Sure, that defense was absolutely horrendous and the lone reason New England didn’t win Super Bowl XLVI. Anderson was one of its better players, however, posting 10.0 sacks, 16 QB hits, 9.0 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in his lone season as a Patriots. He also had 1.5 sacks in that Super Bowl. Not bad for a guy who made $1.375 million that season. You also might not be shocked to learn that his 2010 season led to a four-year, $27.5 million contract from the Buffalo Bills that would be terminated after one year.

2012 – DL Trevor Scott

No, not the guy from Grand Theft Auto V.

Trevor Scott was a journeyman edge rusher who found a home in New England in 2012, recording 3.0 sacks and five QB hits in 14 games. Was this entry boring? Good, so were the 2012 Patriots.

2013 – WR Kenbrell Thompkins

Unicorns! Show ponies! Where’s the beef?!

If you’re a Patriots fan over the age of 15 you know about Scott Zolak’s famous call from a random Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Why is that? Kenbrell Thompkins was on the receiving end of the touchdown pass that capped off Brady’s greatest regular-season comeback drive ever, that’s why. Thompkins posted 32 catches for 466 yards and four touchdowns on a receiving corps that included the likes of Austin Collie, Josh Boyce and Aaron Dobson, but also Rob Gronkowski for a half season, Julian Edelman in his breakout campaign and a newly-signed Danny Amendola. He’ll never get enough credit.

2014 – LB Akeem Ayers

The Patriots have made plenty of mid-season pick ups to bolster championship rosters, but Akeem Ayers might be the most fun.

Ayers walked onto a 2014 defense that was full of Pro Bowl caliber players (Vince Wilfork, Chandler Jones, Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Darrelle Revis, Devin McCourty, etc.) and immediately made and impact, recording a sack in each of his first two games. Ayers recorded 4.0 sacks, 6.0 tackles for loss, six QB hits and an interception in 12 games with the Patriots, including the postseason.

2015 – DT Akiem Hicks

Akiem Hicks is the one that got away.

In what was perhaps the best one-season stint in Patriots history (remind us to write that list), Hicks arrived three weeks into the year via a trade with the New Orleans Saints. He immediately became a top-shelf rotational piece, recording 3.0 sacks, 5.0 tackles for loss and seven QB hits in 13 games. He got a nice little contract from the Chicago Bears in the offseason, becoming a Pro Bowler just two years later.

2016 – WR Chris Hogan

Did you know Chris Hogan played college lacrosse?

Of course you did, as that’s what every single broadcast pointed out after his first catch of each game he played in a Patriots uniform. He played a lot of them too, suiting up for New England on 49 separate occasions over the course of three seasons. It all started in 2016, after Hogan signed a three-year deal with the Patriots and immediately led the NFL in yards per catch with 17.9. The ex-lax player caught 38 balls for 680 yards and four touchdowns on that Super Bowl winning team, serving as one of Brady’s final true deep threats.

2017 – LB Marquis Flowers

You know what they say about Bill Belichick and versatile linebackers. He likes them.

Flowers played just one season in New England, lining up on the ball, off the ball and on multiple special teams units. He finished that season with 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and four QB hits. That 2017 team had a lot of misfits, but Flowers stuck around all season so he makes the list.

2018 – WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson

It isn’t a stretch to say Cordarrelle Patterson was beloved by Patriots fans during his lone season.

It’s easy to see why, as he did a little bit of everything. Patterson had 21 catches for 247 yards and three touchdowns, 42 rushes for 228 yards and one touchdown and averaged 28.8 yards per kick return — housing one against Chicago. He was a tremendous player and a big part in helping the Patriots secure their sixth Super Bowl title. The fact that it was only one year, though, is what lands him here. It probably should have been a longer run.

2019 – LB Elandon Roberts

Brady’s final season was kind of a disaster. The Patriots got bounced in the wild card round, and though they weren’t expected to win a title that year, it was definitely not a fun season.

Elandon Roberts was super fun, though. After spending his first three seasons of his career as a special teamer and a spot starter at linebacker, Roberts was used to do just about everything in 2019. He made 29 tackles and pitched in 1.0 sack with three QB hits on defense, but also was shuffled in as an emergency fullback on offense, catching the funniest touchdown in recent Patriots memory.

In a season that stunk, Roberts brought the juice and ended Brady’s (underrated teammates) career with a bang.