Top Five Greatest Quarterbacks In New England Patriots History

The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent.

Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. Devin McCourty, Richard Seymour, Ty Law and Vince Wilfork are players who were paramount during dynastic runs and are all Hall of Fame worthy contributors to New England’s success.

There’s also that guy who will take the No. 1 spot on this list.

New England’s history doesn’t have a wealth of Hall of Fame talent at quarterback, however. The prominence of names on this list falls off a cliff after the top spot, but these men all did enough to be considered among the best.

5. Jim Plunkett (1971-1975)

We forewarned you about the depth of this list.

Jim Plunkett is a legendary quarterback in one NFL organization, it just doesn’t happen to be the Patriots. Mostly unsuccessful stints in New England and San Francisco would see Plunkett out of the league for a season before joining the then-Oakland Raiders prior to his age-32 season. That’s where he would go on to win a pair of Super Bowls, including Super Bowl XV MVP, and compile a record of 38-19.

That’s a solid career, but it came after New England selected Plunkett with the No. 1 pick in the 1971 NFL Draft — hoping to make him the franchise’s first truly great QB. That didn’t happen, as the Stanford product put together a 23-38 record in five seasons under center for the Patriots, passing for a total of 9,932 yards, 62 touchdowns and 87 interceptions.