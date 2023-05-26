Two Definitive Reports Connect Patriots To DeAndre Hopkins After Release

Patriots fans finally have real reasons to start dreaming about DeAndre Hopkins.

A trade involving New England never made much sense, considering Hopkins’ age and contract situation. But the Arizona Cardinals on Friday released the superstar receiver, making him free to sign with any team.

Whether Hopkins would consider joining the Patriots is unclear. But New England will show interest in the 30-year-old wideout now that he’s a free agent, according to multiple Friday reports.

“The Patriots will be one of the teams to show interest in WR DeAndre Hopkins, per a source close to the situation,” Henry McKenna of FOX Sports tweeted. “Given he no longer requires trade compensation or the cumbersome contract, his market should be robust.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe added: “The Patriots, who previously checked in on DeAndre Hopkins, are more likely to pursue him now that the contract isn’t as much of a hurdle, per sources. Financial competition is a factor, but there should be a level of interest from New England.”

Hopkins, who’ll turn 31 on June 6, isn’t the same player he once was. But the five-time Pro Bowler instantly would become the best receiver on the Patriots roster.

Despite missing six games last season due to a suspension, Hopkins finished the campaign with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of his first 10 NFL seasons, including three campaigns of over 1,400 yards.