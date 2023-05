Alex Verdugo showed up in the clutch again for the Red Sox with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The solo shot was the right fielder’s third walk-off hit for the Red Sox this season, making him the third player ever to have three walk-offs in his team’s first 30 games.

For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week! For more on Alex Verdugo’s late game heroics, check out the video above!