VA Hero Of The Week: Jayson Tatum Scores 51 In Celtics’ Game 7 Win

The Celtics are heading back to the NBA Eastern Conference finals after defeating the 76ers 112-88 in Game 7 of the East semifinals on Sunday.

The C’s were powered by the offensive force known as Jayson Tatum who netted 51 points on 6-10 shooting from 3-point range and grabbed 13 rebounds. For that reason, we have named Tatum our VA Hero of the Week!

Boston will face off against the Miami Heat in the conference finals for the third time in four years with Game 1 set for Wednesday at TD Garden.

For more on Tatum’s historic Game 7 performance and the Celtics’ continued push toward an NBA title, check out the video above!