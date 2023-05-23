VA Hero Of The Week: Rafael Devers Logs Two-Homer Game Vs. Padres

Rafael Devers blasted a pair of home runs in the Red Sox’s 6-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night at Petco Park.

They were Devers’ 12th and 13th home runs of the season, which tied him for second in the American League for homers alongside New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. The dingers also moved him into third place in the AL for RBI’s with 44.

Devers' big game behind the plate against the Padres