Wallace ultimately had the last laugh with a fourth-place finish

Aric Almirola was frustrated with how Bubba Wallace was racing him during the early portion of Monday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and proceeded to show it with his actions during a rain delay.

Almirola was captured shoving Wallace on pit road, which followed a healthy exchange of words.

You can check it out here:

“Just early in the race, I felt like I was running him pretty clean and I felt like he was racing me pretty dirty,” Almirola told reporters of their Stage 2 interactions, per NASCAR. “He ran me all over the race track and then he got by me and he shot me the bird so I just went to ask him, ‘Why are you throwing me the bird?’ Like I gave him a lot of room and gave him a lot of respect and he started mouthing off and just saying a lot of bad things and cussing.”

Wallace attributed the altercation as being “passionate.”

Wallace claimed fourth in the Coca-Cola 600 while Almirola finished 25th.

Video Shows Aric Almirola Shoving Bubba Wallace Amid NASCAR Race
