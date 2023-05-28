Watch Celtics’ Derrick White Hit Improbable Buzzer-Beater To Force Game 7

The season looked over for the Boston Celtics when Marcus Smart’s last-second, desperation 3-pointer rimmed in and out.

But then guard Derrick White came flying in to the rescue.

White crashed the offensive glass and got a put-back attempt off that fell through the net as time expired to lift the Celtics to a stunning 104-103 victory over the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Saturday night.

You can watch the improbable play from White that certainly will have its place in Celtics history here:

DERRICK WHITE SENDS THE EAST FINALS BACK TO BOSTON FOR GAME 7!



HE WINS IT FOR THE CELTICS AT THE BUZZER ?#TissotBuzzerBeater | #TimingEmotions pic.twitter.com/ybUb5CT6l1 — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2023

The Celtics found themselves trailing by one point after Jimmy Butler got fouled with three seconds remaining. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla challenged the foul call on Al Horford and after video review, it was determined that was Butler was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. Butler went on to hit all three free throws.

But White had a more clutch moment than that as he saved the Celtics’ season with his buzzer-beating bucker and forced a Game 7 back in Boston on Monday night.