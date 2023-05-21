Watch: Red Sox Rafael Devers Blasts Two Home Runs Against Padres

Rafael Devers was locked in for the Red Sox game on Friday against the San Diego Padres. Maybe it was the nice San Diego weather, or maybe Devers was excited to catch up with his friend and former teammate, Xander Bogaerts but the All-Star third baseman didn’t wait long to jump on a breaking ball to with a solo shot to lead off the second inning.

Devers is closing in on Jim Rice’s franchise record of 196 homeruns at the age of 27 or younger. The two homers in San Diego puts him at 152 for his career.

