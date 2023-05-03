Watch Robert Kraft Break Patriots Hall of Fame News To Mike Vrabel

Robert Kraft on Wednesday made a long-overdue (Zoom) call to Mike Vrabel.

The Patriots announced that Vrabel soon will become the newest member of the franchise’s Hall of Fame. Vrabel, who played linebacker for New England from 2001 through 2008 and currently coaches the Tennessee Titans, beat out Bill Parcells and Kevin Faulk in a fan vote.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for all the great contributions you’ve made to our franchise,” Kraft told Vrabel in a video shared by the Patriots. “You played, and were a heart and soul, of the greatest period, I think, of any team in the history of the NFL. And you had a good heart and soul, and a great team guy. So, I wanted to thank you for that.”

Vrabel, before Kraft finally broke the news, replied, “We had a great group of people … those were some of the best years of my life.”

Take a look:

Breaking the red jacket news!



Robert Kraft surprises @CoachVrabel50 with his selection into @TheHall. pic.twitter.com/HFVaFUrmn2 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 3, 2023

Vrabel earned a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame after being a finalist in each of the last six years. He will be the 34th inductee.