‘We Got Blessed’: Celtics, NBA World Reacts To Game 6’s Insane Ending

The Eastern Conference finals is headed to Game 7. If you’re happy about that, thank Celtics guard Derrick White.

Boston looked dead in the water, trailing the Miami Heat, 103-102, with just three seconds remaining in regulation of Game 6. They looked like they had already washed up on the shore when Marcus Smart rimmed out a shot. Then, White did the impossible, putting home a miraculous tip to steal another win and send things to Game 7.

DERRICK WHITE SENDS THE EAST FINALS BACK TO BOSTON FOR GAME 7!



HE WINS IT FOR THE CELTICS AT THE BUZZER ?#TissotBuzzerBeater | #TimingEmotions pic.twitter.com/ybUb5CT6l1 — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2023

We couldn’t believe it; you couldn’t believe it, heck, the entire NBA world couldn’t believe it.

D Whiiitttteeee!!!! — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) May 28, 2023

Gotta love the game of basketball??? — Kev (@KevKnox) May 28, 2023

Let?s goooooooooooooooooooo — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 28, 2023

??? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 28, 2023

DWHITE!!!!!!!! Wowowowwoow ? — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) May 28, 2023

D White OMGGGG — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) May 28, 2023

Jaylen Brown knows Derrick White better than any of us and even he couldn’t believe it.

“We for sure got blessed tonight,” Brown said postgame, per TNT’s broadcast. “… I don’t believe it, but we here.”

The Celtics and Heat will now head back to Boston to play the two greatest words in sports, Game 7.