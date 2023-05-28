‘We Got Blessed’: Celtics, NBA World Reacts To Game 6’s Insane Ending

'We for sure got blessed tonight'

The Eastern Conference finals is headed to Game 7. If you’re happy about that, thank Celtics guard Derrick White.

Boston looked dead in the water, trailing the Miami Heat, 103-102, with just three seconds remaining in regulation of Game 6. They looked like they had already washed up on the shore when Marcus Smart rimmed out a shot. Then, White did the impossible, putting home a miraculous tip to steal another win and send things to Game 7.

We couldn’t believe it; you couldn’t believe it, heck, the entire NBA world couldn’t believe it.

Jaylen Brown knows Derrick White better than any of us and even he couldn’t believe it.

“We for sure got blessed tonight,” Brown said postgame, per TNT’s broadcast. “… I don’t believe it, but we here.”

The Celtics and Heat will now head back to Boston to play the two greatest words in sports, Game 7.

