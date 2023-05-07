What 76ers’ Joel Embiid Told Grant Williams After Head Stomp

Game 3 of the Celtics-76ers Eastern Conference semifinal series wasn’t completed without a little bloodshed Saturday night.

Grant Williams was leaking a bit after a freak accident involving Joel Embiid. In the fourth quarter of Boston’s 114-102 win at Wells Fargo Center, Williams dove for a loose basketball and eventually had his head stepped on by Embiid, who was trying to find his footing as he backtracked. The Celtics forward briefly left the game to tend to his wound but quickly returned to help his team take a 2-1 series lead.

Williams and Embiid had an on-court conversation about the incident, and ESPN microphones picked up the exchange.

“My bad,” the 2023 NBA MVP told Williams. “Y’all fell, I tried to jump over but I ended up on your head.”

Williams didn’t express any ill will toward the 280-pound Embiid, chalking up the accidental stomp as the kind of thing that happens in playoff basketball. The fourth-year pro is “good to go” for Game 4, and much to the delight of his parents, he plans to wear a mouthguard on the court.

The Celtics will try to take a commanding 3-1 series lead Sunday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.