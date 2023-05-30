What DeAndre Hopkins’ Projected Contract Could Mean For Patriots

NFL teams weren’t interested in trading for DeAndre Hopkins when his salary for the 2023 season was $19.45 million. So, it’s not surprising that the star wide receiver is expected to command less than that in free agency.

Much less, in fact.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Tuesday speculated Hopkins’ next contract will be worth “something around half of what he would’ve made on his now terminated deal in 2023, with some incentives to get him closer to being whole.”

“But at this juncture of the offseason,” Breer added, “even getting there could be a challenge.”

Half of Hopkins’ previous salary would be a little under $10 million. That’s a very reasonable price for a five-time Pro Bowler, even one who turns 31 next week and missed 13 games due to injury and suspension over the last two seasons.

Odell Beckham Jr., who’s five months younger than Hopkins, got $15 million from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason despite not playing at all in 2022. Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season and led the NFL in receptions in Weeks 7 through 14.

The New England Patriots, who reportedly are interested in Hopkins, wouldn’t have much trouble fitting a $9-10 million salary under their cap, especially if his signing coincides with the trade or release of DeVante Parker ($6.2 million in cap savings) or Kendrick Bourne ($5.5 million). But given their current status as a mid-tier team, the Patriots might need to offer a more lucrative deal to beat out Super Bowl contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills for Hopkins’ services.