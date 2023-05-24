What Kendrick Perkins Can’t Understand About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum

The Celtics saved their season Tuesday night, and their best player led the charge.

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and pulled down 11 rebounds — both game highs — in Boston’s 116-99 win over Miami in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tatum played some of his best basketball when it mattered most for the Celtics, as his 11 fourth-quarter points helped the visitors fend off the Heat at Kaseya Center and send the best-of-seven set back to Boston.

Shining in the final frame was a new display for Tatum, at least in this series. The two-time All-NBA first-teamer was held without a fourth-quarter field goal in the first three games against the Heat, which was a big reason why Boston fell into a 3-0 series hole. Kendrick Perkins seemingly was pleased to watch Tatum flip the script in Game 4, but he wants to see more consistency from the 25-year-old.

“Don’t understand why in the hell Tatum can play like this consistently!!! God Bless America,” Perkins tweeted Tuesday night.

The Celtics will need Tatum to keep playing at an elite level if they want to continue chipping away at the Heat’s advantage. Boston faces another win-or-go-home situation Thursday night when it hosts Miami for Game 5.