What Kevin Love Told Heat After Game 1 Road Win Over Celtics

The Heat’s run of defying the odds continued Wednesday evening at TD Garden.

The Celtics were riding high after trouncing the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Sunday. That momentum carried into the first half of Eastern Conference finals Game 1, but eighth-seeded Miami completely took it away across the final two quarters in Boston. A very strong second half lifted Jimmy Butler and company to a series-opening win and improved its 2023 playoff mark to 9-3.

Kevin Love, one of three players on the Heat roster with a championship under their belt, knows what it takes to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy and also is very familiar with the arduous task that is winning a playoff game in Boston. The 15-year pro after the game commended his team for its effort, but Love’s praise wasn’t over-the-top.

Did what we were supposed to do. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/cI0Gbgvsix — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 18, 2023

“Did what we were supposed to do,” Love told teammates in the locker room, per a team-provided video. “Took care of business. I’ll say this too, man: That was a hell of a way to respond coming out of the half.”

Love and the Heat have a chance to take complete control of the best-of-seven series Friday night at TD Garden. Tipoff for Game 2 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.