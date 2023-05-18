What Kevin Love Told Heat After Game 1 Road Win Over Celtics

'Took care of business'

by

29 minutes ago

The Heat’s run of defying the odds continued Wednesday evening at TD Garden.

The Celtics were riding high after trouncing the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Sunday. That momentum carried into the first half of Eastern Conference finals Game 1, but eighth-seeded Miami completely took it away across the final two quarters in Boston. A very strong second half lifted Jimmy Butler and company to a series-opening win and improved its 2023 playoff mark to 9-3.

Kevin Love, one of three players on the Heat roster with a championship under their belt, knows what it takes to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy and also is very familiar with the arduous task that is winning a playoff game in Boston. The 15-year pro after the game commended his team for its effort, but Love’s praise wasn’t over-the-top.

“Did what we were supposed to do,” Love told teammates in the locker room, per a team-provided video. “Took care of business. I’ll say this too, man: That was a hell of a way to respond coming out of the half.”

Love and the Heat have a chance to take complete control of the best-of-seven series Friday night at TD Garden. Tipoff for Game 2 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
