When Patriots Reportedly Will Visit Jakobi Meyers, Raiders In 2023

We now have details of one of the marquee matchups on the 2023 Patriots schedule.

New England will visit the Las Vegas Raiders for a Week 6 showdown at Allegiant Stadium, according to a Thursday report from Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard. The game will reunite the Patriots with receiver Jakobi Meyers, who signed a three-year deal with the Raiders in free agency, and potentially provide the first matchup between Mac Jones and former New England quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Last season’s game between New England and Vegas was one to remember or forget, depending on which side you were on. The Patriots appeared primed to score a huge-late season win against old friend Josh McDaniels, but a fourth-quarter collapse punctuated by Meyers’ infamous failed lateral resulted in arguably the worst loss of the campaign.

Reminder: Some scheduling leaks age poorly, as we saw multiple times this week. The NFL will make all schedules official at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

