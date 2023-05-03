White Sox Designate Two Ex-Red Sox Pitchers For Assignment

The Chicago White Sox announced 11 roster moves Tuesday afternoon, two of which included former Boston Red Sox relief pitchers.

Jake Diekman and Frank German, who both spent time with the Red Sox last season, could be parting ways with Chicago very soon. Diekman made 44 appearances before being traded to Chicago for Boston catcher Reese McGuire, while German, who pitched in five games, was released by Boston back in January before the White Sox acquired him in exchange for minor league pitcher Theo Denlinger.

Before the White Sox hosted the Minnesota Twins, both Deikmna and German were designated for assignment.

Making 13 appearances out of the bullpen, Diekman allowed 10 earned runs in 11 1/3 innings, pitching to an underwhelming 7.94 ERA, which is the left-handers worst since 2018 with the Arizona Diamondbacks (7.53 ERA). In losing a spot in Chicago’s 40-man roster, the White Sox have a week to either trade or pass Deikmna through waivers, which could open an opportunity for any other club across the league to snag him.

With a $1 million buyout option part of his $3.5 million contract, Diekman could reject an assignment to the minor leagues and test free agency.

German, on the other hand, hasn’t made a big league appearance since departing the Red Sox. Pitching for Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte, German recorded a 7.15 ERA, allowing nine earned runs off 19 base hits and nine walks through 11 1/3 innings tossed.