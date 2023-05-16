Why Al Horford Stopped Celtics Practice Ahead Of East Finals

As the Boston Celtics prepare for their Eastern Conference finals rematch with the Miami Heat, their practice Tuesday at the Auerbach Center was interrupted.

And the disruption came from veteran big man Al Horford.

Horford was displeased with the way his teammates approached the practice session and put it on himself to set the tone and reassert to the rest of the Celtics what is at stake this deep into the playoffs.

“There was a point today in practice where it was a little light,” Malcolm Brogdon told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston. “Practice was light and guys were a little loose. And Al brought us together in the middle of practice and just told us to tighten it up. I think it’s those constant reminders from our leader that’s going to help us stay poised, start the series poised and really locked in.”

Horford’s the clear elder statesman on the Celtics — he’s two years older than any other player on the roster — and even though Boston has two stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who both have plenty of experience now this far into their careers, it’s Horford who is the unquestioned leader on the team.

“I think he’s seen the most, but he’s also just sort of take the throne on leading us,” Brogdon said. “You know you have a special leader when guys like Jayson Tatum, a top five player in the world, Jaylen Brown, another top player in the world, listen to him. They’re quiet, they listen to him. They want his feedback. They want his leadership. So, Al has been that special leader for us all season.”

Horford pulling his teammates together during practice and getting them on the right track had to grab their attention. Horford for the most part keeps an even-keeled demeanor and doesn’t seem like the player who will give a rah-rah speech.