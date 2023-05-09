Why Bad Bunny Is Best Celebrity Wrestler In WWE History

WWE has relied on celebrity involvement to promote its product since the first WrestleMania in 1985, but it wasn’t until Saturday that the company found its lightning-in-a-bottle moment.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was the host of Backlash at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan on Saturday, and the Grammy Award winner easily stole the night in his home country. He took on Damian Priest in a “San Juan Street Fight” and did more than hold his own.

Far too often, WWE books celebrities to be equal to or superior than its talents, which serves more to hurt a full-time wrestler’s persona. The street fight was booked the way it should be done. Priest showed he was more skilled at every aspect of pro wrestling due to having more experience in the business. In order to gain an advantage in the match, Bad Bunny had to use his cart of weapons.

The match featured well-done spots and run-ins from The Judgment Day and LWO, along with surprise appearances from Carlito and Savio Vega. Bad Bunny had the crowd going from his great entrance — that might go down as one of the best in a premium live event — all the way to the finish of the match.

It was everything it needed to be, with the only flaw being that it wasn’t the main event of the premium live event. The Puerto Rico crowd had not seen a WWE show since New Year’s Revolution in 2005, so that was one reason why they delivered such hot reactions. But the match also showed Bad Bunny’s commitment to WWE.

The 29-year-old rapper took his fair share of bumps throughout the match, including a Falcon Arrow through a table when the match entered the crowd. He also did his part in promoting the match by appearing on weekly television, which likely is why WWE had faith in a one-on-one match rather than a tag match featuring the Mysterios.

It’s important to point out he doesn’t have to do any of this. Fans have seen celebrities come and go over the decades, with many of them clearly there for a quick payday, like when Jeremy Piven referred to “SummerSlam” as the “SummerFest.”