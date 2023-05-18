Why Did YouTube TV Viewers Miss End Of Celtics-Heat Game 1?

The Celtics and the Heat turned in an exciting Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, but a great deal of basketball fans missed the closing minutes of the series opener at TD Garden.

Those who used YouTube TV to watch the Miami-Boston matchup weren’t able to watch Jimmy Butler and company hold off the reigning East champions to earn a 123-116 win. The platform malfunctioned with roughly five minutes left in the fourth quarter, which led to YouTube TV viewers staring at a frozen loading screen, watching a looped trailer for “The Little Mermaid” or looking at something other than the highly anticipated postseason contest.

As frustrated spectators started to voice their displeasure online, the official TeamYouTube Twitter account sent out a statement.

“If you have an issue watching the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game on TNT, we’re aware of it & our team is working on a fix – thx so much for your patience!” the statement read.

Unfortunately for those affected by the problem, there was no room for patience. The Heat put the finishing touches on their impressive road win before the issue was resolved.

TNT also has the broadcast for Friday night’s Heat-Celtics game in Boston, so YouTube TV users will hope the platform can make it through the entirety of Game 2 without any issues.