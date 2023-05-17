Why New Red Sox Reliever Initially Chose Not To Sign With Boston

Had the Red Sox had it their way, Justin Garza would have been with the club from the outset of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Garza latched on with the Boston organization April 28, a week after the Angels designated him for assignment. It was a short-lived Los Angeles stint for Garza, who signed a one-year major league deal with the Halos back in December. The 29-year-old chose the Angels even though the Red Sox were “very much interested” in his services and made a concerted effort to improve their bullpen over the offseason.

The 2015 eighth-round pick was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, and shortly thereafter, he explained why he passed on Boston back in the winter.

“I ultimately chose LA just because I grew up a fan,” Garza told reporters, per MassLive. “Close to home, went to college there. But ultimately I ended up here, which is funny. And as I said, I’m just excited to be here.”

Garza made his Red Sox debut Tuesday evening in Boston’s skid-snapping 9-4 win over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park. In his first big league action since 2021, the right-hander retired all three batters he saw in a clean ninth inning.