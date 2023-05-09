Why This Retired Patriots Legend Was So Important To Ja’Whaun Bentley

FOXBORO, Mass. — Dont’a Hightower made a huge impact on many of his Patriots teammates, including the player tasked with carrying the torch as New England’s top linebacker.

Hightower, who didn’t play last season, formally announced his NFL retirement in March. While speaking to reporters last month, Patriots defensive coach Jerod Mayo said Hightower would make a great coach, something currently New England linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley agrees with.

“For sure, for sure,” Bentley said. “I mean, I kinda let (Hightower) do his thing, as far as enjoying retirement and things like that.”

Bentley then offered extended thoughts on Hightower, Jamie Collins — who remains a free agent — and Devin McCourty, who also retired in March.

“Shout-out to Hightower for retirement, by the way,” Bentley said. “Legendary player. I can’t say enough (good) things about Hightower. … Always telling the story of me being a young player in high school, reached out to him on Instagram. Just, he was a player that I looked up to. Him and Jamie Collins. So, having the opportunity to play with both those guys and to be my mentors, my OGs so to speak, being able to grasp all the things they did and play alongside them — I learned a lot.

“I can’t say it enough. We still talk to this day. Probably when I get off the podium, we’ll be talking to each other. So, he’s definitely a pillar as far as this defense and this team is concerned. So, shout-out to Hightower, and I hope him, as well as (Devin McCourty), as well as Jamie and all those guys, I hope they enjoy whatever they plan to do in the second chapter.”

Bentley, set to enter his sixth season with the Patriots, led the franchise in tackles each of the last two seasons. The 26-year-old also is entering a contract season, something he apparently isn’t worried about.