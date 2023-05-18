WWE Confirms Death Of Former Champion/Influential Hall Of Famer

The wrestling world lost a legend, as WWE on Wednesday night confirmed the death of “Superstar” Billy Graham.

Graham, a former champion who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, was best known for his impressive physique and over-the-top persona, which influenced so many other superstars, including Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

Born Eldridge Wayne Coleman, Graham retired from in-ring action in 1987 and battled various health complications in the years leading up to his death at age 79. His impact continues to be felt across the world of professional wrestling, though, as he completely changed the landscape with his hulking presence and unique character work.

Graham locked horns with many notable superstars over the course of his career in AWA, WWWF, NWA and WWF (now WWE). But the height of his powers was on full display in 1977 when he defeated Bruno Sammartino to win gold. Sammartino held the title for over three years before losing to Graham, marking one of the longest title reigns in WWE history. (Sammartino also holds the longest reign ever at 2,803 days.)

The Arizona native, who subsequently lost the belt to Bob Backlund, another wrestling icon, might not be the first name mentioned when it comes to the Mount Rushmore of WWE. But many of those who are mentioned took a little something from “Superstar” as their characters involved.