WWE Reveals 12 Superstars In World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

WWE will crown a new world heavyweight champion later this month at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

And now, we know the short list of contenders for the newly created belt, as WWE on Sunday revealed the 12 superstars who will participate in a tournament to determine the champ.

Here are the competitors, sorted by their current brand affiliation:

RAW

Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest

Finn Bálor

Seth Rollins

Shinsuke Nakamura

The Miz

SmackDown

AJ Styles

Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley

Edge

Rey Mysterio

Sheamus

Who will become WWE World Heavyweight Champion at #WWENOC? pic.twitter.com/6M2L6fWFa1 — WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2023

This is an accomplished collection of names, many of whom already held various WWE titles. It should make for an interesting — and perhaps unpredictable — tourney, which chief content officer Paul Levesque (aka Triple H) recently outlined plans for at WWE’s Backlash press conference.