Alex Cora Explains Decision For Red Sox To Call Up Chris Murphy

Looking to add a left-handed pitcher to the bullpen, the Boston Red Sox decided to give prospect Chris Murphy a chance.

Prior to the start of their three-games series Tuesday against the Guardians in Cleveland, the Red Sox called up Murphy while sending Kaleb Ort back down in the corresponding move.

It’s been a rough season for the 25-year-old Murphy at Triple-A Worcester, posting 1-3 record to go along with an eye-popping 7.71 ERA. Alex Cora believes Murphy can provide help to Boston’s bullpen but the Red Sox manager will look to keep Murphy away from high-leverage situations whenever his Major League Baseball debut comes.

“Adding the lefty, he can go multiple innings,” Cora told reporters prior the matchup with the Guardians. “His last one was really good. So, we’ll see how he goes. Hopefully, we have a big lead. He can go out there, get his feet wet and pitch.”

The Red Sox were in need of another lefty arm in the bullpen. The only lefty Cora could turn to in relief before Murphy got promoted was Brennan Bernardino. Both Richard Bleier and Joely Rodríguez currently are on the 15-day injured list.

Coming out of the bullpen, though, is a relatively new experience for Murphy but something the Red Sox feel he is capable of doing going forward. He started 67 of 71 games in his minor league career and made nine consecutive starts this season before coming on in relief last Thursday against the Louisville Bats. That outing was an encouraging sign for Murphy as he hurled three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three.

“We talked about that before. Something that we have tried with other guys, put someone in front of them and then come out of the bullpen,” Cora said. “Obviously, we’re 60 games into the season and you start recognizing what you need now and later. It’s part of the equation. He’s a capable arm. A kid that has good stuff. With our situation with the lefties, too, Richard down and Joely, he might be a guy that we might rely on. But we’ll take it day-by-day.”