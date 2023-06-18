If Alex Cora was in charge of the Major League Baseball schedule, the Red Sox and the Yankees would not be in the primetime slot Sunday.

Boston and New York are set to wrap up MLB’s latest Sunday slate with a nationally televised series finale at Fenway Park. This also was the case last weekend when the longtime rivals finished off a weekend set with a “Sunday Night Baseball” showdown in the Bronx.

While there’s inherent flattery to receiving such a billing, Cora is not crazy about the American League East foes closing out the weekend with an under-the-lights collision for a second straight week.

“Back-to-back Sunday night games? With all the respect to ESPN, come on,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “There’s other teams out there people want to watch. You know how good the ratings are gonna be on Father’s Day for Red Sox, Yankees. But back-to-back weekends, you’re probably gonna do something else with your parents with your family, you know, because you just saw it last weekend.”

Even if the Red Sox and the Yankees were scheduled for a matinee matchup Sunday, they probably would have ended up playing at night anyway. Saturday’s middle contest in Boston was postponed due to inclement weather, which prompted a Sunday doubleheader.

NESN will have full coverage of Game 1 beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.