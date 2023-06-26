Alex Cora Made This Offer To Adam Duvall Before Red Sox-White Sox Series Finale

Alex Cora presented Adam Duvall with a decision to make before Sunday’s Red Sox-White Sox game on the south side of Chicago.

Boston’s manager allowed the veteran outfielder to decide if he was going to play in the series finale at Guaranteed Rate Field. Starting the matinee matchup would have signaled a third consecutive start for Duvall, who returned from a serious wrist injury June 9. And getting reacclimated hasn’t been the easiest task for the 34-year-old, as he owned a .133 batting average across 52 at-bats since his activation from the injured list.

But instead of giving himself a break to reset, Duvall elected to keep his nose to the grindstone.

“I talked to him yesterday and I (told) him if you need a day physically, we’ll give you the day,” Cora told reporters Sunday, per The Boston Globe. “But if not, I want you to play because I think timing-wise, that’s what he needs. And he said he was good to go.”

The decision paid off, as Duvall was Boston’s most productive hitter in Sunday’s loss. The 2016 All-Star was the only Red Sox hitter to record multiple hits, and one of his two doubles on the afternoon brought in the visitors’ lone run.

With a Boston off day scheduled for Monday, Duvall figures to make a fourth straight start Tuesday when the Red Sox open a three-game interleague series with the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park.