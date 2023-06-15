Antonio Brown-Owned Team Kicked Out Of Arena Football League

Business is decidedly not booming for Antonio Brown.

Brown, who became owner of the Albany Empire of the National Arena League prior to this season, saw his team booted from the league for refusal to pay fees relating to the league’s operating budget.

The NAL released a statement Thursday.

After exhausting all avenues, the NAL board of owners have decided unanimously to terminate the membership agreement of the Albany Empire. The decision was reached after an emergency conference call of the members in good standing to discuss the Empire’s failure to pay their league mandated and overdue assessments. Each team is responsible to pay for 1/7 of the league’s operating budget via monthly assessments starting in April. The Empire’s owner, Antonio Brown, was also fined $1,000 for conduct detrimental to the league for his recent public comments. Mr. Brown refused to pay that fine.

Is anyone surprised?

This all comes after Brown practiced with the team Wednesday, preparing to possibly play in Saturday’s now-canceled game. In a weird video after the fact, he said the Empire would leave the NAL after the season for the Arena Football League, which is returning next year.

You can view the rant here.

In the cherry on top of this disastrous sundae, the Empire actually won back-to-back NAF championships prior to Brown’s rule as owner. Just one year later, several players left the team after they were not paid and not given their hotel room keys.

Yikes.