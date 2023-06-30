The Boston Red Sox head to Canada on a season-high five-game losing streak.

Despite falling to the Miami Marlins in a series sweep at home, there were some positive pitching moments from the previous three games.

Brayan Bello continued to show his command and stamina over his seven inning start Thursday, while Nick Pivetta showed off his confidence as a reliever Wednesday night.

For more, check out the “Best Comeback” in the video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images