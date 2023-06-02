Best Social Media Posts From NESN’s Green Monster Broadcast

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Fenway Park’s Green Monster seats, NESN’s broadcast booth was seated on the iconic 37-foot wall for Thursday night’s Boston Red Sox versus Cincinnati Reds game.

While the Red Sox bounced back and avoided a three-game sweep from the Reds, Dave O’Brien, Kevin Youkilis and Tim Wakefield — plus a guest appearance from ex-Red Sox Shane Victorino — all watched from the most unique view of any Major League Baseball ballpark as Boston put an end to its three-game losing streak.

NESN’s broadcasting trio watched Kiké Hernández and Connor Wong each go yard, over the monster, en route to a strong 8-2 victory over Cincinnati.

Here are a few moments from NESN’s broadcast throughout the night:

Working outside the office today ? pic.twitter.com/d6pHvOTACV — NESN (@NESN) June 1, 2023

Wong into The Monster seats AND what a snag!! ?? #RedSox pic.twitter.com/A6xF2pBhyP — NESN (@NESN) June 2, 2023

Wong’s two-run blast, which extended his hitting streak to eight straight games, made for the moment of the night on the Green Monster as a fan cleanly snagged the souvenir from mid-air, making a Gold Glove-worthy grab from the first row of seats.

“I think it was a testament to what we were trying to do all game and just grind guys out and get good pitches to hit and pass the bat,” Wong said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… Feel good, I feel like I’m seeing the ball halfway decent, putting decent swings, just looking to be a little more consistent.”

The 27-year-old has gone 10-for-18 through his hit streak.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox continue their homestand on Friday night, opening up a four-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays. The series opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, which you can watch live on NESN.