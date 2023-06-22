Bill Belichick Reveals Patriots’ Plan For Rookie Christian Gonzalez

Even with New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones’ future up in the air following his arrest at Logan Airport Friday night, Bill Belichick doesn’t intend to change the way he plans to use Christian Gonzalez in the upcoming season.

Belichick explained in an interview with The 33rd Team on Wednesday the plan is always the same, regardless of position, for draft picks coming in for OTAs.

“Bring them in and let them learn how to be a professional football player and a New England Patriot,” Belichick said. “That encompasses a lot of things, how to study, how to train, how to prepare, how to learn the terminology and communicate with your teammates and so forth.”

Belichick added the team will work Gonzalez at a number of positions throughout the spring but noted he would mainly be on the perimeter come training camp.

“I think there are other situations where he could play inside or could play in the deeper side of the field depending on what the call is or how things present themselves from a game plan structure from time to time,” Belichick explained.

The Patriots traded down and selected Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and Belichick explained what the team looks for entering the draft.

“When we go into the draft, we don’t really target one guy especially when you’re drafting at whatever point and need isn’t as big of a criteria as good football players,” Belichick said. “…I don’t think it’s about where you need a player. If you’ve got a good football player, nobody’s ever going to regret that.

“I’m glad Gonzo was there and but I think when you just go and look for one guy and then he’s not there, there’s other players in the draft that can help us as well, but he’s been great to work with and look forward to getting him ready to go for training camp.”

The Patriots concluded their offseason program on June 13 and will not return to the field until training camp begins in late July (exact date TBA).