FOXBORO, Mass. — The headliner of the Patriots’ free agent class has been a nonparticipant for much of their spring practice schedule.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was absent from all three of New England’s organized team activities that were open to the media. He also was out Monday on Day 1 of the team’s three-day minicamp.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Sunday reported the Patriots are being “cautious” with the former Kansas City Chief, noting that Smith-Schuster suffered a knee injury in last season’s AFC Championship Game (though he returned to play in Super Bowl LVII). Head coach Bill Belichick was asked for an update on Smith-Schuster’s status ahead of Monday’s practice.

“Day to day,” Belichick replied. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Smith-Schuster said he and quarterback Mac Jones did not link up for any informal throwing sessions before the Patriots began their offseason program, so their opportunities to work together on the field have been limited. Smith-Schuster is expected to replace Jakobi Meyers as the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver and be a reliable target for Jones in key situations, so building that connection will be vital.

Jones said after Monday’s practice that he and Smith-Schuster “have gotten some reps together” and have talked extensively about the Patriots’ offense and playbook.

“A lot of that is, you know, he’s working through some things,” the QB said.

The Patriots also have been without second-year receiver Tyquan Thornton, who impressed in team’s first open OTA but has since been sidelined with a reported soft-tissue injury.

“I think everybody’s doing what they can do,” Belichick said. “Again, some guys are in different stages of participation than others are. That’s just probably the way it’s going to be all year.”

DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne were the Patriots’ clear top two options at receiver in Monday’s practice, combining for seven catches on eight targets in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s. Ty Montgomery was the only other wideout to catch a pass from Jones in competitive drills, with Jones also zeroing in veteran tight ends Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry (12 receptions between them).

The rest of New England’s receiving corps was made up of young players with little or no NFL experience: Tre Nixon, Raleigh Webb, Demario Douglas, Ed Lee and converted quarterback Malik Cunningham. Kayshon Boutte also is part of that group but did not practice Monday.

“I think everybody that’s been here has benefitted from being here, just learning drills, team situations, how it fits together, so it’s good for everybody,” Belichick said when asked about the Patriots’ wideouts. “Some guys have been able to do more than others, but everybody who’s been here has benefitted from being here.

“So, it’s about what it normally is at this time of year. Guys are in different stages of participation, and there are different priorities and needs with different players, and so we try to address those.”

That unit could soon gain a high-profile new member, as the Patriots reportedly are set to host five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins for a free agent visit this week. Belichick confirmed the Patriots have been in contact with Hopkins but wouldn’t discuss specifics about the visit.