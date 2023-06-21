All signs point to Jaylen Brown sticking with the Celtics this summer, and given his contract situation, it’s possible he’s in Boston for a long time.

However, a tweet from the Twitter account purporting to be the ghost of a dog who once belonged to a podcaster who built his brand off impersonating a commenter from a football blog says Brown might be packing his bags.

Sounds simple and rational enough, right?

This is going to sound like a crazy thing to even mention, but the Twitter account “Ghost of Leroy” tweeted Wednesday a rumor about Brown leaving the Celtics, presumably this summer.

“Hearing Jaylen Brown will be leaving the Boston Celtics via a sign and trade bark bark bark,” the account tweeted Wednesday morning.

For those who aren’t terminally online, Leroy was the dog of Barstool Sports personality “PFT Commenter,” who is a cohost of the “Pardon My Take” podcast. He’s extremely well-known, as evidenced by the more than 1 million Twitter followers he has. His dog, Leroy, has a Twitter account with nearly 133,000 followers of its own.

Again, it all sounds crazy, especially considering Leroy is no longer with us, and the Twitter name has since been changed to “Ghost of Leroy.” But get beyond that, and the Twitter account — presumably run by PFT Commenter himself — has broken some pretty noteworthy stories.

On March 19, the account tweeted that Nolan Arenado’s X-rays on his right hand came back negative. Nine minutes later, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the same news about the St. Louis Cardinals third baseman.

Aaron Rodgers on March 15 went on “The Pat McAfee Show” to announce his intention was to play for the Jets in 2023 — two days after the Ghost of Leroy tweeted Rodgers had agreed to play for New York. He also had the news of Daniel Jones’ contract extension about an hour before everyone else, was on the Ed Cooley-Georgetown connection and even got the Fernando Tatis Jr. suspension last summer.

Of course, the account also tweeted in early March that Rodgers would return to the Packers. So, it’s not a 100% hit rate.

On top of that, if there’s even any bit of truth to the Brown report, a lot of details need to be ironed out. Brown isn’t a free agent, so he’s not going to be the person who is at the center of the sign-and-trade. He is now eligible for the supermax extension, but the Celtics are not signing him to an extension to trade him — because they can’t. Players who sign that supermax extension can’t be traded for at least a year.

But these stories often start to seep out with drips and drabs, and given the relatively impressive track record of this ghost dog Twitter account, maybe it’s something to keep in the back of your mind as the NBA’s silly season ramps up.