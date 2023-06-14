Bradley Beal has spent all 11 of his NBA seasons in the Eastern Conference as a member of the Washington Wizards. But if he remains in the conference, it likely will be because he landed somewhere other than the City of Brotherly Love.

The Philadelphia 76ers are not considered to be a potential trade suitor for the 29-year-old guard, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark. Clark explained how Beal’s contract would provide the 76ers with much flexibility for roster building, and added how Philadelphia believes it has a budding All-Star already in its backcourt with Tyrese Maxey.

Beal reportedly is working with Washington to facilitate a trade which makes sense for both parties. The three-time NBA All-Star has a no-trade clause in his current five-year, $251 million contract, and thus will have final say in where he ends up.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are thought to be “prominent suitors” for Beal. The Boston Celtics long have been linked to Beal themselves given his relationship with Jayson Tatum, though it’s unlikely the Green can pull off a deal given the impending contracts of Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Brown can sign a supermax contract as soon as this offseason, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens all but confirmed Boston was willing to do so.