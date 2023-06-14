The Cleveland Browns unveiled a new “dawg” logo representing the history of the franchise and the loyalty of the fanbase on Monday. The logo was selected by the fans and players, according to the franchise.

The winning logo, submitted by a designer Houston Mark, incorporates the “intensity and passion” of the Browns fanbase, along with symbols highlighting the history of the franchise and the city of Cleveland.

more than meets the eye 🧐🦴 pic.twitter.com/iwJ7i1kN6a — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 12, 2023

“We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city,” Browns executive vice president JW Johnson said, per the team’s website. “Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented — and they made a great choice.”

The eight different symbols in the logo represent Ohio, football, the East end zone, a guitar pick for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the helmet stripe, the Pound helmet, the Guardian Bridge and eight spikes which represent the franchise’s championships (four in the All-American Football Conference and four in the NFL prior to the AFL-NFL merger in 1970).

“There were so many good logos that got submitted and made it far, so this a dream come true, and I can’t stress that enough,” Mark said, per the Browns’ website. “To see my logo in an NFL stadium, on people’s shirts and people relate this logo to the Browns is the most incredible feeling.”

The new “dawg” logo will join the staple helmet and classic Brownie the Elf logos as the official logos of the franchise.