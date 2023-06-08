Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Excited To Be Part Of Boston’s Young Core

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is expected to receive a qualifying offer to keep him with the Black and Gold for the foreseeable future, something the restricted free agent told 92.9 The Ticket’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday when he was asked about the contract negotiation status.

“Just one day at a time. It’s a fun time to be a part of it. I think the team’s going to be really special in years to come and obviously, I want to do everything I can to be a Bruin,” Swayman told the radio hosts. “I absolutely love wearing that Spoked-B.”

Even though the Bruins were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Swayman isn’t closing the book on the historic season.

“I mean, it was the most fun I’ve ever had playing hockey and it was all thanks to the guys in the locker room and the fanbase we had and continue to have,” Swayman explained. “I’m excited from the experience we gained this year to move forward and being a part of this young group of core guys that are able to break these records and be a part of something that is never going to be forgotten and again the ultimate goal wasn’t achieved but that’s something that we’re going to keep and have as a huge motivator throughout the summer and really excited to see how we respond again next season.”

Aside from his teammates, Swayman has a special connection to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery because they both played college hockey at the University of Maine. Montgomery was named tournament MVP when he captained the Black Bears when they won the 1993 National Championship.

“Definitely a bond that is super easy between Black Bears,” Swayman said. “He went there a few years before I did and made some history there as well so it is pretty cool to have one of those living legends every day in the locker room and just being able to connect with such an incredible human. It is a bond that we’re able to share that not many get the opportunity to, so it makes it really special.”

Swayman noted being in Boston, there are always a lot of Black Bear alumni in the stands.