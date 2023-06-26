Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena ahead of Monday night’s NHL Awards and opened up about what it’s like to be there.

He made the trip to Tennessee with Boston goalie Linus Ullmark, who is honored to be a Vezina Trophy finalist.

“I think it’s similar to the All-Star experience,” Montgomery, a head coach in the All-Star Game in February, told reporters Sunday. “You’re around the elite of the league who had tremendous years last year and it’s just fun to be a part of that.”

Montgomery is a first-time finalist for the Jack Adams Award, given annually to the NHL coach who “contributed the most to his team’s success,” as voted on by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association. He would be the fifth Bruins coach to earn the award and the first since now-Las Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy did so in 2019-20.

"We know we fell short. That pain lives with you, but your failings – as long as you learn from them – they make you stronger and they make you better and that's where we're at."

In Montgomery’s first year with the Bruins, he guided the team to some unprecedented season totals. The Bruins tallied an NHL single-season record for wins (65) as well as points (135). Eleven players scored at least 10 goals for the Bruins during the regular season, with Ted Lindsay Award and Hart Trophy finalist David Pastrnak leading the way with a career-high 61.

Montgomery, 53, is up against Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol and New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff.

“It speaks to the season we had,” Montgomery said. “You want to use the term magical, historical. We had a great year. A lot of players got recognized individually for team success.”

The Bruins fell to the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.