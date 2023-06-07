Bruins Legendary Enforcer Mentor To Teammates On And Off Ice

As part of the Big Bad Bruins in the 70s, legendary enforcer Terry O’Reilly was feared by Boston’s opponents but loved by his teammates — on and off the ice.

He may have notched more than 200 penalty minutes in five straight seasons from 1977-1982, but during that time and beyond, O’Reilly was solidifying himself in Bruins history, which eventually led to his No. 24 being raised to the rafters in 2002.

To a young rookie being called up from the AHL, Bruins Alumni president Frank Simonetti told NESN.com that O’Reilly was the epitome of a leader during his time as captain and later as a coach.

“We played together for two years,” Simonetti told NESN.com. “He was not about rookie hazing. He was kind of childlike in that we’re all one team.”

Childlike is not anything most opponents or fans would describe O’Reilly as given he was dubbed “Taz” by Bruins teammate Phil Esposito for his reckless, come-at-you style of hockey, but that was on the ice, not on the bench or in the locker room.

“He would stay late after practice and we’d do skills drills and he’d be out there early,” Simonetti said.”He was an 11th-year player, he didn’t have to do that. But it’s just what he did and kind of mentored a lot of the younger players and was always there for advice and obviously on the ice.

” … He was super smart, super articulate, thoughtful. We asked him a question and it was a well-thought-out answer; it wasn’t cliche. He would take you to it and walk you through it. Then when he became coach, he dove into that with both feet and he was fun to play for. So, I played with him and for him, which was kind of neat. We’re still close today.”