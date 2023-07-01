Bruins Star David Pastrnak Honored With Czechia ‘Golden Stick’

Boston Bruins elite goal scorer David Pastrnak may have lost out on the NHL’s Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award to superstar Connor McDavid, but the 27-year-old forward earned his sixth Golden Stick for the best Czech player of the season.

With the NHL Awards show and the birth of his daughter, Freya Ivy, Pastrnak did not accept the award in person but did send a video thanking Boston. Pastrnak won the award in five straight seasons from 2017-2021.

Známe vítěze Zlaté hokejky 2023 👀 pic.twitter.com/QPysormZ7c — Hokej.cz (@hokejczweb) June 29, 2023

In the 2022-23 season, the Bruins’ sniper recorded 61 goals and 52 assists for 113 points to help lead Boston to their historic 65-win season.

Story continues below advertisement

Only McDavid recorded more goals, 64, than Pastrnak earning the Oilers phenom his third Hart Trophy in eight seasons.

Pastrnak’s longtime teammate and fellow countryman David Krejci and his wife, Naomi, attended the Gala event at the O2 Universum Center in Prague according to Naomi’s Instagram.