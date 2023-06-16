Bryce Harper Reacts To Athletics’ Planned Las Vegas Move

Las Vegas native Bryce Harper reacted differently than expected when asked how he felt about the Oakland Athletics’ reported move to his hometown.

While one might’ve suspected the Philadelphia Phillies’ two-time MVP would’ve been in favor of the move, that was definitely not the case. He argued that the A’s should be in Oakland, not in Vegas.

“I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland,” Harper told USA Today Sports Thursday. “It’s just not right. They have so much history in Oakland. You’re taking a team out of a city. I’m pretty sad because of all of the history and all of the greatness they’ve seen there. I see the A’s as Oakland. I don’t see them as Vegas.”

Harper’s comments would surely be appreciated by the Oakland fans who staged an impressive reverse boycott on Tuesday that didn’t seem to phase MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Harper went on to suggest the MLB should add an expansion team in Vegas rather than relocating the Athletics, noting the success of this year’s Stanley Cup Champions the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

“That’s why it should have been an expansion franchise, not the A’s,” Harper added. “Look at the Knights, they won the Cup, but they were an expansion franchise. They were Vegas-born, as people would say. It’s the first team that came to Vegas. I don’t think you can really match that.”

Unfortunately for the Phillies’ outfielder, the A’s relocating is a near-done deal, with the Nevada Senate passing a $380 million bill to help fund a new stadium on Tuesday.