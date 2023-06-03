Celtics Champion Weighs In On Jaylen Brown’s Future In Boston

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has made the team’s stance on Jaylen Brown clear at his end-of-season press conference stating they want the guard to be a part of the team.

And although some outside the organization have expressed their desire to split up Jayson Tatum and Brown, former Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine had a very strong opinion on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday after Patrick said the duo doesn’t compliment each other.

“If it’s not a money thing … It’s a no-brainer,” Scalabrine told Patrick. ” … I think anybody in the NBA would take two versatile wings that can defend and rebound. And they can handle and run the pick and roll in this day and age. I wish they played better together (this postseason), but they’ve had a lot of success and they can continue to have success.”

Scalabrine reflected on what he felt went wrong in the postseason for Tatum and Brown against the Miami Heat.

“I think they try to do too much at times. Tatum had a bad ankle, Jaylen Brown thought ‘I have to do more’ and sometimes against Miami, you don’t want to try and do more. You want to try and do less,” Scalabrine said. “You want to take one triple and move it and you will eventually wear them out and they did it for three games to get back in the series, but this particular style of play always comes back to bite them when they’re not making shots.”

Tatum has already expressed his wish for the Celtics to keep him and Brown together for years to come. Brown on the other hand had a hard time articulating what his future would bring following the disappointing loss in the Eastern Conference Finals.