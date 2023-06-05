Celtics Fans Clamor For Another Ex-Player After Reported Sam Cassell Hire

Green Teamers seemingly were happy to hear about the Boston Celtics’ reported hiring of assistant coach Sam Cassell, and now can’t help but think about another former player who won an NBA championship with the organization.

It begs the question: Could Brad Stevens actually hire Rajon Rondo to Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff?

It’s clearly what some Celtics fans are hoping for, as many took to social media after The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the hiring of Cassell.

Great! Now make Rondo happen and I don't care if the exact same team is run back for a 3rd time. https://t.co/gh7VYrx45i — ??Full Court D?? (@C0urtneyDanvers) June 5, 2023

Rondo will be next to join coaching staff!?? #BleedGreen — Dennis (@Dennis_Celtics) June 5, 2023

The thought of Rondo certainly is interesting, though some might feel it pales in comparison to the legitimacy of Cassell. Cassell has been an assistant in the NBA over the last 14 seasons and has worked closely with veteran head coach Doc Rivers, who was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers last month. Cassell was expected to be one of the most sought-after assistants this offseason and feels like a great get for the Green.

Rondo has yet to serve as an NBA assistant, though reportedly was set to join John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff for the 2023-23 campaign. The development never became official, however. Rondo, similar to Cassell, has extensive playing experience in the NBA after 16 seasons in the league. He played eight-plus seasons in Boston and helped the organization win the 2008 NBA Finals with Cassell also on the squad.