Celtics Fans Praise Brad Stevens Amid Kristaps Porzingis Reports

The Boston Celtics are expected to finalize a huge offseason acquisition by landing Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team blockbuster on Wednesday.

That swap, which would pair Porzingis alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, prompted many Celtics fans to share an identical reaction in showering team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens with praise. The online C’s supporters referenced the origins behind how the second-year front office head honcho was able to flip so undesirables into an All-Star talent.

For those who don’t remember, the rumored Porzingis trade was a two-year-long process for Boston. Malcolm Brogdon, who’s fresh off his Sixth Man of the Year victory this past season, is expected to join the Los Angeles Clippers, being Boston’s sacrificial lamb in adding Porzingis. However, Stevens originally added Brogdon by trading Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round draft pick — also known as a non-impactful bunch.

Again, many Celtics fans recalled this nifty work by Stevens and wasted no time in applauding him on Twitter:

•Traded Kemba Walker for Al Horford

•Traded Langford/JR + a FRP for Derrick White

•Traded Theis and pennies for Malcolm Brogdon

•Traded Malcolm Brogdon for Kristaps Porzingis



Brad Stevens is generational pic.twitter.com/KUZf876Tfu — I 😵‍💫‼️ (@Ibra_Goat) June 21, 2023

Brad Stevens turned Malik Fitts, Daniel Theis, and a 1st round pick into Kristaps Porzingis.



He might be the best GM in the league pic.twitter.com/pstvegc17B — CelticsUnite❶❽ (@CelticsUnite18) June 21, 2023

Brad Stevens in his 2 year tenure as a GM:



Best GM in the league pic.twitter.com/h2Fn6Lc58y — AR15Szn (@ReavesLegacy) June 21, 2023

Assuming the deal gets done, Brad Stevens will have effectively turned Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis and a 1st round pick into Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/8ZecTtSPq6 — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) June 21, 2023

There’s still one major domino in place that needs to fall in order for Porzingis to officially join the Celtics, aside from the expected trade finalization itself.

Porzingis needs to opt into his $36 million player option with the Washington Wizards in order to be dealt to Boston by the end of the night, which could also result in an extend-and-trade.

Until then, Celtics fans will have to pump the brakes and remain patient before making their premature online declarations.