Jordan Walsh knows his defensive contributions are going to be what get him on the floor for the Boston Celtics.

The 2023 second-rounder also understands the hustle plays and a defense-first mindset will go a long way in the eyes of Green Teamers.

“I heard that Boston likes people who dive on the floor more than people who dunk the ball,” Walsh told reporters while attending a Celtics community event in Cambridge on Monday, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “That guy is going to be me. I’ll still do a little dunking, but that guy will be me. I’m just a guy who wants to do whatever it takes to win.”

The 6-foot-7 Walsh possesses a notable 7-foot-2 wingspan, which makes Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens believe Walsh can “swallow people up” on defense. It’ll be especially helpful to have that sort of newcomer in wake of Boston’s recent trade of Marcus Smart, though that’s not to say Walsh will serve as any sort of immediate replacement.

Nevertheless, Walsh takes pride in that part of his game.

“That’s what my game is,” Walsh told reporters. “That’s what the foundation of my game, and that’s what everything else stems out of. So to be able to harp on that — that’s not something like scoring the ball — to be able to harp on defense, just the energy and effort. I feel like that’s really important.”

Boston selected Walsh at No. 38 overall after trading its first-round pick for additional draft capital. Walsh, an Arkansas product and a former five-star recruit, said landing with the Celtics was a dream come true, and he looks forward to learning from veterans like Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

The 19-year-old landed in Boston on Sunday and visited the Celtics practice facility Monday before taking part in the community event. He is looking forward to taking part in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, with the Celtics scheduled to take the floor July 8.