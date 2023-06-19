Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Supports Alma Mater After Coach’s Resignation

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is attempting to help his alma mater keep things on the rails.

Mazzulla, an alum of West Virginia University, spoke to the school’s basketball team on Zoom alongside Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey — a fellow West Virginia product — in an attempt to urge the them to stay together following the resignation and retirement of head coach Bob Huggins on Saturday, according to Adam Zagoria of The New York Times.

Huggins, who coached Mazzulla at West Virginia from 2008-2010, resigned as head coach of the Mountaineers after a pair of controversies happened within a five-week period of one another. The 69-year-old used a homophobic slur on The Bill Cunningham Show in Cincinnati on May 8, 2023 which prompted many at the university to call for his resignation. They got their wish five weeks later, as Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh on June 16 and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, blowing a 0.21 on a breathalyzer and incorrectly answering questions regarding what state he was in.

Huggins resigned the next day and announced his retirement.

Mazzulla is no stranger to aiding teams in their response to coaching controversies, as he was obviously tabbed as the Celtics’ successor to Ime Udoka after he was suspended for an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer.

Zagoria added that Mazzulla and Gansey both told the West Virginia players that they would be “there for them” if needed during the uncertain time of transition.

Mazzulla and the Celtics are also undergoing some change, with Boston revamping his coaching staff for the 2023-24 season.