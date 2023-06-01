Celtics Pledge To Make Desired Offseason Move Aiding Joe Mazzulla

The Boston Celtics coaching staff is going to look much different in 2023-24.

No, Joe Mazzulla isn’t going anywhere. In fact, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens committed to his head coach in an end-of-season press conference Thursday, so what exactly will change for Boston?

Just about everything else.

The Celtics reportedly are set to lose three assistant coaches to Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets this offseason, stripping Mazzulla’s staff pretty bare from the one that scrambled together a successful plan just five days before the 2022-23 season started. The departures of Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles and Mike Moser, to go along with that of Damon Stoudamire from earlier in the season, have forced the Mazzulla, Stevens and the Celtics into completely revamping their coaching staff this offseason. The plan, according to Stevens, starts with finding a veteran presence to aid Mazzulla.

“We’ll look for somebody that has a lot of NBA experience for sure,” Stevens said Thursday, per team-provided video.

There are plenty of options on the table, as the majority of coaching openings have been filled at this point. That means the Celtics could choose to go outside the organization to fill things up, but it’s more likely there will be lots of inside promotions as well.

“We’ll see how everything shakes itself out with what the staff looks like,” Stevens said. “But we’ll at least have one addition that we’ll make now that we have a summer to make it, and then we’ll go from there.